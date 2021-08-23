Ecolab Announces Early Participation Date Results for Exchange Offers and Extension of Deadline to Receive the Early Participation Amount

The Exchange Offers are being conducted on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum (the “Offering Memorandum”) dated August 9, 2021, and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Exchange Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein are as defined in the Offering Memorandum.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced results as of the expiration of the early participation period at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”), of its offers (“Exchange Offers”) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of the four series described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount (the “Exchange Cap”) of its newly issued 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and cash (including cash in lieu of fractional New Notes). The New Notes will be a further issuance of, and will be in addition to, the 2.750% notes due 2055 (the “Original 2055 Notes”) that Ecolab issued for cash on August 18, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million.

Ecolab also announced that it has extended the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount beyond the Early Participation Date to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 3, 2021, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”). Accordingly, holders of Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date will receive the Total Exchange Consideration (without deduction of the Early Participation Amount) for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes, subject to the acceptance priority levels and proration procedures described in the Exchange Offer Documents to the extent the Exchange Cap is exceeded. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers, as set forth in the Offering Memorandum, remain unchanged.

As of the Early Participation Date, according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent for the Exchange Offers, the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Exchange Offers was $385,293,000, consisting of an aggregate principal amount of each series as set forth in the table below. Holders of such Old Notes may no longer validly withdraw tenders of Old Notes. Ecolab expects to accept all Old Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date, and settlement of such tendered notes is expected to occur on August 24, 2021.