ESE, in Partnership With Bitcoin Vault, Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Release

An NFT is a digital asset that can be used to represent objects like art, music, and videos, and which is stored on the blockchain. NFTs are bought and sold online, and are becoming an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork because of the ability of blockchain technology to assure ownership.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ we ” , “ ESE ”, or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Bitcoin Vault (“ BTCV ”), it has launched the first set of non-fungible tokens (“ NFT ”) promoting the previously announced esports talent show, SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault, which is being developed by ESE in partnership with BTCV.

This first set of NFTs launched in connection with SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault included images of the character that represents South Korea in the tournament, which is the first country in which the tournament was launched. The 4 NFTs were made available on August 13th on the NFT marketplace AirNFTs, and sold out in just hours.

ESE and BTCV plan to release a set of NFTs for each of the 4 remaining countries in which SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault will take place – China, Japan, Vietnam, and Brazil. SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault is one of the first global esports tournaments with its own NFT collectibles. If the launch of the remaining SkillzVault NFTs continue to be successful, ESE will look into integrating NFTs in its other endeavors in the future.

SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault is a global tournament in which participants from 5 countries – China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil – compete in the mobile games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Peacekeeper Elite, to get the opportunity to compete in the finals alongside star gaming influencers from each of the participating countries. ESE is responsible for the production and infrastructure of the show, including the development of the project concept, media plan, technology implementation, marketing, and overall campaign roll-out. SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault launched on August 2, 2021 in South Korea, and the Japan edition will follow on August 23, 2021. The project will conclude with a final in Brazil on November 21, 2021.