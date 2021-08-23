Patient Access Solutions’ Telamentalhealth.com joins Forces with Veterans for America First

This membership partners you with a care team to work through individualized treatment, and offers psychological support with regular video or phone visits, as well as unlimited messaging. This membership provides confidential and unlimited sessions for members including:

Forest Hills, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare industry, states that Veterans for America First (VFAF) and Telamentalhealth.com (a wholly owned subsidiary of Patient Access Solutions) announced this week that they have joined forces to provide unlimited 24/7 mental health visits for veterans for a reduced monthly membership cost of just $29.95. This concerted effort includes not only the Telamentalhealth.com portal but our new location in New Hyde Park, NY, offering additional solutions for anxiety and depression, including TMS and Ketamine therapies.

24/7 availability to Master’s Level Counselors

No co-pay or fee

Immediate crisis support

Comprehensive problem assessment and resolution

Supportive counseling and subsequent sessions

Education

100 percent follow up with original counselor

Includes the whole family, up to 7 people

Custom referral (if needed) to medical, behavioral health plans, or local community resources

Working to reduce veteran and first responder suicide rates remains one of our top priorities. Partnering with VFAF’s and End27’s national network of almost 400,000 veterans will offer this news of unlimited mental health visits that their veterans can access 24/7, this is one of many steps being taken to aid them on the road to recovery from PTSD and other mental health concerns.

About Telamentalhealth.com – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO): www.pashealth.com

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. It also provides practice management, business management consulting, and treatment services anxiety and depression. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.