DSS’s Impact BioMedical Reports Positive Test Results for its 3FDB “DEET Booster” Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, announced today encouraging results from clinical tests of its 3FDB (“DEET Booster”) technology. These results suggest that 3FDB can boost the effectiveness of mosquito repellants, specifically DEET.

Mosquitos, host to a variety of diseases, including Yellow Fever, West Nile, malaria, dengue, Zika and others, are responsible for more than one million deaths worldwide annually, according to the National Institutes of Health. Working with an independent lab, GRDG conducted three tests involving the mosquito (Aedes aegypti).

First Test:

The first test examined 3FDB / DEET concentrations (1% 3FDB with 0.5% DEET) that could be suitable for use in fragrances, shampoos, soaps, and detergents. The mixture was tested against an untreated control group and a group treated with DEET (0.5%) alone over three-, five-, and eight-hour periods.

The lower concentration mixture outperformed DEET alone. After three hours, the lower concentration mixture had a 74% repellency rate, while the DEET alone had a repellency rate of 38%. After 5 hours, the 3FDB mixture had a repellency rate of 39%, compared to 22% for DEET alone. After 8 hours, the 3FDB mixture scored a repellency rate of 47%, compared to 15% for DEET alone.

“As was observed from these tests, adding the 3FDB/DEET mixture to everyday household items increased the protection against mosquito bites over various periods of time,” said Thompson. “The creative application of this type of technology allows for new, unobtrusive ways to repel mosquitos.”

Second Test

A second test comparing shirt fabric impregnated with 3FDB and untreated shirt fabric, demonstrated that 3FDB impregnated fabric provides better protection compared to untreated fabric. After 15 minutes, the 3FDB fabric repelled 93% of mosquito landings, while the untreated fabric repelled only 14%. The impregnated fabric stopped 100% of the probes, compared to 17% for the untreated fabric. Probes occur when a mosquito finds a host and probes for a blood vessel. In fact, throughout the testing, which included measurements after six hours and eight hours, the 3FDB impregnated fabric continued to repel 100% of mosquito probes. The untreated fabric only repelled 14% of landings and 12% of probes after six hours. After eight hours, the untreated fabric scored negative percentages, which represented an increase in activity. In other words, after eight hours, the untreated fabric seemed to attract mosquitos instead of providing protection.