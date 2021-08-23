checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821 and issuance of new shares

Icelandair Group (the “Company”) issued warrants to all investors who received shares in the Company’s share offering that concluded on 17 September 2020. The warrants consist of three separate classes, each with a different ticker symbol and exercise period, as described in the prospectus, dated 8 October 2020 (the “Prospectus”).

Holders of warrants with ticker symbol ICEAIRW130821 and ISIN IS0000032266 (the “Warrant Class”) have now exercised their subscription rights.

Icelandair Group will, in accordance with article 15.2 of the Articles of Association, issue new shares corresponding to the total exercised warrants, amounting to ISK 1,861,676,632 nominal value, thereby bringing the Company’s share capital to ISK 35,958,431,755 nominal value. The exercise price is ISK 1.13 per share, thus the proceeds to the Company amount to USD 16.4 million.

The share capital increase will be registered by the Register of Undertakings of Iceland Revenue and Customs and issued by Nasdaq CSD. Delivery of the new shares along with admittance to trading on Nasdaq Iceland‘s regulated market is expected to take place on or before Tuesday 31 August 2021.

Landsbankinn Corporate Finance is Icelandair Group’s advisor regarding the warrants and issuance of new shares.

For further information regarding the warrants reference is made to the full Prospectus and to an earlier stock exchange release dated 20 July 2021.

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is





