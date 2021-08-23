checkAd

Adverum Appoints Global Regulatory Leader Jim Wang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that Jim Wang, Ph.D., has been appointed senior vice president, head of regulatory affairs. Reporting directly to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum’s president and chief executive officer, Dr. Wang will lead regulatory strategies and execution for the company’s product pipeline. He brings more than 17 years of global regulatory experience, including a decade in gene therapy that includes the submission and approval for LUXTURNA, the first gene therapy targeting a genetic disease that received regulatory approval in both the U.S. and EU.  

“Jim brings expansive knowledge, expertise, and insight into global regulatory strategy gained at some of the most well-respected companies in our industry,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “From his early background as a bench scientist to leading regulatory approvals globally for numerous prescription drugs, including the U.S. and EU approvals of the first ocular gene therapy LUXTURNA, Jim’s leadership will be instrumental in moving forward with the best possible path for ADVM-022 in wet AMD and advancing our pipeline programs.”

“Laurent and the team share my passion for gene therapy research and development and have the scientific and ocular disease expertise to deliver potential transformative gene therapy treatments for patients,” said Dr. Wang. “Every drug has a unique benefit and risk profile, and I am inspired to work with this team on the regulatory strategy and path for ADVM-022 in wet AMD as well as for our novel pipeline gene therapy programs advancing toward the clinic.”

Dr. Wang joins Adverum from PTC Therapeutics, where he served as vice president, global head of regulatory strategy, leading the planning and execution of worldwide regulatory activities across all therapeutic areas focusing on rare disease. He also provided oversight to a cross-functional team for the marketing application of the gene therapy product eladocagene exuparvovec. Previously, he worked with Spark Therapeutics, serving as vice president, head of regulatory affairs strategy. At Spark, he led the Agency interaction and BLA/MAA submission and approval for LUXTURNA, a gene therapy to treat children and adult patients with an inherited form of vision loss. In prior positions, he was executive director, global regulatory affairs at Shire Pharmaceutical (now Takeda); senior director at Novo Nordisk responsible for global health authority interaction and marketing applications for Saxenda; and director of CV, diabetes, and obesity at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Earlier, at Sanofi-Aventis, Dr. Wang served as associate director of CV, thrombosis, and CNS, and led the global regulatory efforts for a late-stage gene therapy product targeting peripheral artery disease. He began his career at Pfizer (formerly Wyeth Pharmaceuticals) as a scientist working in drug safety and metabolism.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverum Appoints Global Regulatory Leader Jim Wang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that Jim Wang, Ph.D., has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board