Pushpay to Acquire Resi Media, Leading Video Streaming Technology

Pushpay and Resi Media come together to deliver live streaming and engagement solutions for churches, nonprofits and corporations around the world

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, announced the entry into a definitive agreement for Pushpay to acquire Resi Media LLC, an industry leading video streaming platform. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the month, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and will expand Pushpay’s ability to help organizations increase engagement and expand their digital presence.

“Digital tools like live streaming enable organizations to reach and engage stakeholders in an efficient and cost-effective way, regardless of geographical location, providing greater audience potential and revenue opportunities,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “Coming together with Resi Media not only provides our customers access to world-class streaming technology today, but in time will enable Pushpay to deliver a unified solution for digital giving, ministry management, media and more.”

As budgets shift to support digital growth, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for video. In fact, streaming is one of the top COVID-19 induced technology trends in the world, which is projected to maintain momentum in a post-pandemic world. For the faith market in particular, which is one of the top industries Pushpay and Resi Media serve, more than 95% of pastors reported their church leveraged some form of streaming technology in 2020 to share their services online and reach their community during the pandemic.

"It's difficult to think of a more incredible partnership to help us have the right technology to grow and engage our congregation both in person and online, than combining Pushpay and Resi. Our church has been leveraging Pushpay technology for years to help us connect with our church family and make giving easier, while Resi allows us to reach tens of thousands of people online, and scale our multisite campus model," said Jeff Jones, Senior Pastor, Chase Oaks Church. "As our church continues to invest in technology to help support future growth, we could not be more excited about the untapped potential of these two organizations coming together and the opportunities ahead."

