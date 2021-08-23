OPTEC Ramps Up Operations as New Surge in Pandemic Numbers Sweep Across the Country

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI).OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's Z2O awareness for the new launches in Miami and San Diego, closely followed by …

After the recent successful pilot launch of Z2O in Austin Texas, the demand for the Z2O "Uber App of "on-demand: cleaning & Sanitization services are increasing noticeably. The company has recently employed more administrative personnel to accommodate the growth at the new OPTEC Global Headquarters located at 1385 Park Center Drive, Vista, California.

OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's Z2O awareness for the new launches in Miami and San Diego, closely followed by expanded operations in other major cities across the country along with the recent growth of We Shield and Optec distributions.

The New Pandemic strain is having a major impact in the disinfectant industry. The increasing demand for sanitizers and disinfectants as a preventive measure against the pandemic has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. The products are flying off the racks as they are being stockpiled, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The demand has surged exponentially, and the market will face a steady demand even when the impact of the pandemic has been reduced.

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include pandemic solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and façade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

OPTEC-Z2O recently successfully certified 2 OPTEC-Z2O staff members for certification of Servpro approved training and final certification in HazMat material clean-up and disposal in light of the company's expansion programs who will also be housed at the new OPTEC Park Center location in the Z2O wing of the facility.

Z2O is targeting the Real Estate & AIRBNB industries as frequent cleaning and sanitization is a requirement between both industries on a regular basis. The ability to use the Z2O on-demand App for local service providers becomes almost a necessity.