checkAd

Trustmark National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQCS:TRMK), is pleased to announce that a strategic collaboration agreement has been entered with Commonwealth National Bank as part of the Project REACh Initiative with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Project REACh Initiative, standing for Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, launched on July 10, 2020, to “create meaningful partnerships that help Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) remain a vibrant part of the economic landscape and important resources in their communities.”

“Through our shared vision, Trustmark and Commonwealth will be able to expand economic opportunities in minority and underserved communities,” said Duane Dewey, Trustmark President and CEO. “With over 130 years of success in the financial service business, we are grateful for this new opportunity to demonstrate our core values – integrity, service, accountability, relationships and solutions.”

“During my first bank Presidency opportunity in the 1990’s, Trustmark’s mentorship was instrumental in the success of our banking operation. I am extremely excited about renewing this relationship with Trustmark at Commonwealth National Bank,” said Sidney King, Commonwealth’s President and CEO. “We believe that this important partnership with Trustmark will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers and improve the overall health of the community we serve.”

Trustmark will provide up to $2.5 million in commercial loan participations as well as advisory services to Commonwealth as a mentor-bank. In keeping with the five tenets of Project REACh — investment, technical assistance, business opportunities, executive training, and commitment of resources the strategic relationship provides access to all of Trustmark’s ATMs, and compliance support, operational, technical and administrative assistance to Commonwealth as well as access to Trustmark’s mortgage origination platform.

“Our collaboration with Commonwealth will provide an opportunity to serve the financial needs of the residents and business community in the Mobile, Alabama area,” said Michael D. Fitzhugh, Trustmark Regional President – AL/MS Gulf Coast Region. “We are honored to be a part of this national initiative that strengthens minority access to economic resources.”

Commonwealth National Bank, an MDI established in 1976, serves the community of Mobile, Alabama and surrounding areas. Commonwealth is a member of the National Bankers Association (“NBA”), the trade organization founded in 1927 as a voice for black-owned banks in the United States.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 180 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

About Commonwealth National Bank

Commonwealth National Bank is a full-service nationally chartered commercial bank. Commonwealth promotes the economic viability of underserved communities with the goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses. Commonwealth is headquartered in the City of Mobile. Visit ecommonwealthbank.com for more information.

Trustmark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trustmark National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQCS:TRMK), is pleased to announce that a strategic collaboration agreement has been entered with Commonwealth National Bank as part of the Project REACh Initiative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Elastic to Join Forces with Build.Security to Enhance Support for Cloud Native Security
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Trustmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten