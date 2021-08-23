Income Financial Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust (the “Trust”) announces it has established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Trust to issue trust units (the “Units”) of the Trust to the public from time to time at the Trust’s discretion, effective until August 26, 2023 unless terminated prior to such date by the Trust. Any Units sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Units through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated August 20, 2021 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).



Sales of Units will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Units in Canada. Since the Units will be distributed at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, the price may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 20, 2021 to the Trust’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 23, 2021. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be

$10,000,000. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .