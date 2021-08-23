QUEST WATER AND AQUATAP OASIS PARTNERSHIP SARL ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FIRST AQUATAP IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the fully automated, solar-powered AQUAtapTM water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, announced today that further to the Company’s press release dated February 1, 2021, Quest’s strategic joint venture in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”), AQUAtapTM Oasis Partnership SARL (the “Partnership”), launched its first AQUAtapTM Oasis Community Water Center on March 22, 2021, the UN’s World Water Day, in the DRC.



The launch of the Community Water Center represents the initiation of Phase 1 of the Partnership’s clean water initiative in the DRC which includes plans to deploy 500 solar-powered Community Water Centers over time. The first Community Water Center is located in an underserved community within the capital city of Kinshasa. Phase 1 of the initiative is expected to provide an affordable and reliable supply of clean water to 1.2 million residents of the DRC in underserved, rural and peri-urban communities. The long-term objective of the Partnership is to ultimately provide clean water to 10 million+ people in disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.

Dikembe Mutombo, CEO of American Venture Mergers & Acquisitions, LLC (“AVMA”) and Managing Director of the Partnership, commented, “Clean water is essential to nurturing life on Earth. Through my dedication to giving back and to improving the lives of Africans, I have come to realize that providing water, the source of all life, is fundamental to serving humanity. Without clean water, good health is impossible. To better the lives of my fellow Africans and to further the causes of education, medicine, and financial independence, this clean water initiative is paramount.” Dikembe Mutombo continues, “I am also extremely proud of the fact that our Partnership incorporated a basketball court at the site of this first AQUAtapTM. This provides a safe, protected environment for local children to learn and play the game that I am so passionate about.”