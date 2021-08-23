checkAd

Telos Corporation Accelerates Growth at Major U.S. Airports

Cybersecurity leader’s aviation channeling service experiences consistent growth, with renewals at marquis customers

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today significant momentum surrounding the company’s Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service, with new customers and nine customer renewals secured over the past four months.

Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) and Airbahn, Telos’ newest DAC customers, join an impressive roster of aviation customers, including those renewing Telos DAC services, such as Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR), Sacramento Intl. Airport (SMF), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Plattsburgh Intl. Airport (PBG), State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports, and more.

“These recent renewals are a testament to the impact our aviation channeling services have had on assuring the identities of aviation workers,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We look forward to continuing to support our incredible roster of customers with excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while upholding unwavering security, reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

Telos’ DAC services provide comprehensive background checks for those working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports, enabling the submission of worker biographic and biometric data for a secure, efficient, cost-effective approach. Telos’ services meet Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics.

This news follows the recent announcement that Telos acquired the assets and patents of Diamond Fortress Technologies to integrate the ONYX touchless fingerprinting technology with Telos’ IDTrust360 platform. The integration will eliminate much of the friction involved in biometric data gathering by leveraging a mobile device’s camera to capture the user’s unique fingerprint.

For more information about Telos Designated Aviation Channeling services, visit: www.aviationchanneling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and their Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at www.investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

