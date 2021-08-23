AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2

wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage, bringing total group revenues to EUR 23.8m, up by 57%.

wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage, bringing total group revenues to EUR 23.8m, up by 57%. By adding more than 62k in the first six months, WSO is on track to meet its guidance (120k new customers in FY21). However, the company has already spent more than 60% of its original budget of EUR 12.5m for customer acquisition. On this backdrop, we model slightly higher CAC for FY21E (eAR new: EUR 13.5m, eAR old: EUR 12.5m). However, we see the company progressing well on its business transformation. Given the product pipeline (incl. a new trading app and web trading front-end, crypto trading and social trading), we expect wallstreet:online to continue its growth path. Based on our DCF-valuation, we confirm our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 34.00.