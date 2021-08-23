checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2

AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
23.08.2021, 15:30  |  42   |   |   

wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage, bringing total group revenues to EUR 23.8m, up by 57%.

 

wallstreet:online AG (prelim. H1)

 

Media

MCap EUR 381m


BUY

PT EUR 34.00 (+35% potential)

 

wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage. Read here why we expect a more back-end loaded earnings growth.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage, bringing total group revenues to EUR 23.8m, up by 57%. By adding more than 62k in the first six months, WSO is on track to meet its guidance (120k new customers in FY21). However, the company has already spent more than 60% of its original budget of EUR 12.5m for customer acquisition. On this backdrop, we model slightly higher CAC for FY21E (eAR new: EUR 13.5m, eAR old: EUR 12.5m). However, we see the company progressing well on its business transformation. Given the product pipeline (incl. a new trading app and web trading front-end, crypto trading and social trading), we expect wallstreet:online to continue its growth path. Based on our DCF-valuation, we confirm our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 34.00.

wallstreet:online Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2 wallstreet:online’s preliminary H1 figures showed a solid underlying ad business and strong organic growth in brokerage, bringing total group revenues to EUR 23.8m, up by 57%. By adding more than 62k in the first six months, WSO is on track to meet its guidance (120k new customers in FY21).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in
AlsterResearch AG Update: zooplus AG - Strong Q2 and takeover offer
AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom SE - Solid growth rates in Q2, UK business sold
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrDGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:30 UhrDGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant dynamischen Wachstumskurs fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:30 UhrVorläufige Halbjahreszahlen: wallstreet:online AG setzt wie geplant dynamischen Wachstumskurs fort
wallstreet:online-Gruppe | Kommentare
13.08.21Bestnoten im Vergleichstest: Euro am Sonntag zeichnet den Smartbroker gleich 5x mit der Bestnote aus
wallstreet:online-Gruppe | Kommentare
11.08.21DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Management der wallstreet:online-Gruppe erwirbt rund 200.000 Aktien zum aktuellen Börsenkurs (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11.08.21DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Management der wallstreet:online-Gruppe erwirbt rund 200.000 Aktien zum aktuellen Börsenkurs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.08.21DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.08.21DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.08.21DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings