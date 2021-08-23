checkAd

David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid Zarringhalam to Resign from the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

David Hall, the largest holder of outstanding common stock of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) (“Velodyne Lidar” or the “Company"), today issued the below open letter to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”):

Members of the Board,

I am pleased that following my calls for meaningful leadership changes at Velodyne Lidar, Dr. Anand Gopalan decided to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director. Though I believe this represents a first step in the right direction, the root of poor business management and the anti-stockholder culture at Velodyne Lidar remains. This is why today, I am calling on Chairman Michael Dee and director Hamid Zarringhalam to resign from the Board. I believe that both of these individuals have breached stockholders’ confidence and destroyed significant value in the Company.

Since being installed on the Board via a merger with Graf Industrial, a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), Mr. Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the Company’s nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view.1 Despite this poor performance and Mr. Dee’s lack of relevant skillsets or public company board experience, the Board recently elevated Mr. Dee to the position of Chairman.

In addition to Mr. Dee’s lack of relevant skillsets to serve on the Board, stockholders should be aware that he is currently deeply embroiled in litigation at PureCycle Technologies, Inc., relating to his role as Chief Financial Officer following its merger with a SPAC with disastrous results. Mr. Dee is facing serious accusations of misleading investors and fraud.

Beyond his unsettling track record, I am deeply concerned that Mr. Dee and the Board are considering transferring Velodyne Lidar’s sophisticated Alpha Prime lidar manufacturing know-how and associated trade secrets, the crown jewels of the Company’s IP portfolio, to Nikon, which is moving into the lidar space with, among other things, its recent partnership with Aeva, a Silicon Valley startup founded to develop lidar technology. I question how moving the best of the Company’s portfolio of technology to Nikon benefits Velodyne’s stockholders whatsoever. It seems as if this move greatly benefits director Hamid Zarringhalam, an executive employee of Nikon, who is acting within a disabling conflict of interest in making decisions that seemingly benefit Nikon, when he should be focused on what is best for Velodyne Lidar and its stockholders.

We are aware that during a recent conversation discussing the decline in Velodyne Lidar’s valuation, Mr. Zarringhalam commented, “I don’t care about the stock decline because I don’t own any.” This statement reveals a complete lack of professionalism and alignment with stockholders. Clearly, the Company is in serious need of ethical directors with public company and high growth tech experience to help turn around the anti-stockholder culture that pervades the current Board.

As directors of a public company, Messrs. Dee and Zarringhalam should be working for the good of Velodyne Lidar and its stockholders by asking management questions about the cash burn (which reached an alarming $70 million this quarter), engineering milestone achievements, new product schedule and customer satisfaction metrics. As the largest stockholder in Velodyne Lidar, I have repeatedly requested information from the Company regarding the facts and circumstances that led to the significant decline in value. The Company has repeatedly declined to provide critical reports and information on grounds of “privilege.” I will continue to act in stockholders’ best interests by requesting documents and information so that we can get to the bottom of the mismanagement that is adversely affecting the Company.

Though the Board now has an opportunity to help improve Velodyne Lidar by identifying an independent, high-integrity Chief Executive Officer with significant technology and public company board experience, the reality is that this will not fix the Company’s broken corporate governance. I am calling for Messrs. Dee and Zarringhalam to resign from the Board so that new blood can join the boardroom to help the Company revitalize its culture and return to its position at the forefront of lidar technology innovation.

Sincerely,

David Hall
Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

***

1 Velodyne Lidar’s stock price declined from $30 in September 2020 to $6.17 on August 20, 2021.

Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid Zarringhalam to Resign from the Board David Hall, the largest holder of outstanding common stock of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) (“Velodyne Lidar” or the “Company"), today issued the below open letter to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”): Members of the Board, I am …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Elastic to Join Forces with Build.Security to Enhance Support for Cloud Native Security
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Velodyne Lidar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ANYbotics stärkt autonome mobile Roboter mit Velodyne Lidar-Sensoren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots with Velodyne Lidar Sensors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Velodyne Lidar Announces Michael Dee Appointed Chairman of the Board and Kristin Slanina Appointed to the Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Velodyne Lidar präsentiert Vella Development Kit für den Aufbau autonomer Lösungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Velodyne Lidar Introduces Vella Development Kit for Building Autonomous Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten