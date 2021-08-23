checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Missouri Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021   

Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Grandview R-2 School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. MOVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 24, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Despite all the uncertainty and challenges we have faced through these unprecedented times, we are confident that we can help our students reach their fullest potential during another incredible school year,” said MOVA Head of School Steve Richards.

Authorized by the Grandview R-2 School District, and staffed by Missouri-certified teachers, MOVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like MOVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend MOVA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business and Information Technology (IT). Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. MOVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Missouri Virtual Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about MOVA and how to enroll, visit mova.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA) is an online public-school program of the Grandview R-2 School District, serving students across the state of Missouri. MOVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.

