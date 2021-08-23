checkAd

AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Announces Completion of Business Combination with LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. ("LIVK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVK), a special purpose acquisition company, and AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought"), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination.

The combined company will operate as AgileThought, Inc. Its Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to commence trading tomorrow on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbols "AGIL" and "AGILW."

AgileThought successfully closed an equity capitalization of $91.5 million through the business combination today to become a public, next-gen digital transformation company, with a market capitalization of approximately $420m with a total of approximately 42 million outstanding shares at $10 per share. The equity contributed is comprised of:

(a) $53.3 million in gross cash proceeds from the business combination with LIVK and the closing of a PIPE transaction involving the concurrent private placement of Class A common stock.

(b) $38.1 million through the conversion into Class A common stock of the outstanding mezzanine second lien credit facility. The conversion was exercised by existing shareholders, Nexxus Capital investment vehicle and an investment vehicle managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management Mexico, whose representatives are committed to provide support to AgileThought as directors on the board of directors.

As a result of the business combination, existing AgileThought shareholders own 87.2% of the combined equity of the company, with the remaining 12.8% being held by shareholders of LIVK prior to the business combination and PIPE investors.

AgileThought intends to use the proceeds from the transactions, net of transaction related expenses, for repayment of AgileThought's first-lien credit facility and cash to the balance sheet to be used for general corporate purposes.

“We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved, and this milestone is just the beginning of the exciting journey ahead as a public company. We are also grateful to our financial partners, Nexxus Capital, LIV Capital and Credit Suisse Asset Management Mexico for their support throughout this process. We look forward to working together to drive shareholder value as we execute on our growth strategy. Today we enter a new stage after more than 20 years of hard work to change the way people and organizations approach digital transformation fundamentally," said Manuel Senderos, Chairman, and CEO of AgileThought.

