checkAd

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Danny Hernandez to the position of Corporate Director, Public Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Danny Hernandez will succeed Beci Brenton as the company’s corporate director of public affairs upon Brenton’s Oct. 31 retirement. Hernandez will join HII on Sept. 13, transition into the position, and report to the executive vice president of communications, while based in the company’s Washington, D.C. office.

Brenton joined HII as corporate director of public affairs in 2011 after serving in various public affairs roles during her 26-year career with the U.S. Navy. Prior to joining HII, Brenton acted as the special assistant for public affairs for former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus.

“Beci joined HII shortly after it became an independent, publicly traded company, and from day one, she played an integral role in helping build HII’s corporate communications team and telling the HII story to our many stakeholders,” said Jerri Dickseski, HII’s executive vice president of communications. “Her leadership, insight and public affairs knowledge have been an incredible part of our success, and I’m very thankful to her and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/danny-hernandez.

As corporate director of public affairs, Hernandez will be responsible for the creation, execution, alignment and sustainment of public affairs and media communications for HII. He will lead HII’s corporate media relations team to develop external communications that advance critical business themes and messages to support HII’s portfolio of programs, corporate and division-level events, community relations and more.

“Danny brings nearly three decades of communications and public affairs acumen to this position,” Dickseski said. “His years of naval service offer an invaluable perspective to the communications team, as well as his extensive experience in media relations and crisis communications.”

Prior to joining HII, as a captain in the U.S. Navy, Hernandez served as director of communications to the assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) where he was the spokesperson for the Department of the Navy’s most senior acquisition executive. He also served as director of public affairs and communications engagement for U.S. European Command and director of communications for the chief of naval operations. Hernandez was commissioned as a naval flight officer in 1991 and became a Navy public affairs officer in 1993, serving multiple tours in communications, public affairs and media relations. He earned a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

• HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
• HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
• HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries  
• HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
• HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Phoebe Richards
Phoebe.Richards@hii-co.com
(757) 688-8077

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Danny Hernandez to the position of Corporate Director, Public Affairs NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Danny Hernandez will succeed Beci Brenton as the company’s corporate director of public affairs upon Brenton’s Oct. 31 retirement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board