CleanSpark to Discuss its Bitcoin Mining Growth with Water Tower Research

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, announced today that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research’s Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The fireside will take a deep dive into CleanSpark's bitcoin mining operation focusing on the recent increase in bitcoin production and hashrate capacity, the associated margin opportunity, and outlook for this business. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Water Tower's Head of Sustainable Investing.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all. 

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1490991&tp_key=d8 ...  

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com .


About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is an energy technology and clean bitcoin mining Company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, partnership with Coinmint, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Press:
Trish DaCosta
KCD PR
Cleanspark@kcdpr.com 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
CleanSpark, Inc.
(801)-244-4405
ir@cleanspark.com




