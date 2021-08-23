checkAd

Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. Acquires Costrade S.P.A; Over $1 Billion in Executed Projects

23.08.2021   

Miami, FL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartt Inc., (OTC Pink: CRSM), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Costrade S.P.A., a Construction company founded in 1951 with a track record of approximately $1 Billion in executed projects during the years of operation. The Company was previously known as Visconti S.P.A. and has been working mostly with the Italian Government for public projects. One of the current projects where Costrade S.P.A is involved, is the LTR (Linea Tranviaria Rapida) which is the “Underground Fast Train” in Campania region in Italy.

Mr. Diego Visconti, Director of Smartt, Inc., commented: “Smartt, Inc. has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Costrade S.P.A., Inc. The Company will be a great asset for Smartt, Inc for the construction division. The transaction has closed on August 22, 2021.”

The First deposit for the acquisition will be 50,000,000 restricted shares at two years that is equivalent to a value of approximately $1.1 Million. The balance due will be a determinate by the performance of share price during the next two years from future forecasted growth. Smartt, Inc. will have the option to pay in cash before the 2-year restriction has matured.

Mr. Visconti, Director of Smartt, Inc. added “Costrade S.P.A. will put us on the map as one of the leading Construction Companies in Italy and Europe with a great reputation of executed projects. Our goal is to expand Costrade S.P.A to the United States and LATAM.”

About Smartt, Inc.:

Smartt, Inc. is a Holding company with different subsidiaries in the fields of Technology (Fintech, Crypto, Blockchain, Software), Real Estate and Construction.

About Costrade S.P.A.:

Costrade,S.P.A. is a Construction Company since 1951 with physical office  located in Naples, Italy.

CONTACT

Smartt, Inc.

2828 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

Website: http://www.smarttholdings.com

Phone: 786-409-7439

Email: info@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMARTT, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMARTT, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

Attachments





