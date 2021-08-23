NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published a latest report for the agriculture market titled "Plant Protein Market: Analysis, By Type, By Source (Wheat, Soy, Pea, Others), By Form (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Forecast to 2028.

According to most recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Plant protein market size was USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period 2021–2028.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2368

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increasing consumer focus on source or origin of food and ingredients consumed and tendency to avoid food products believed to be unnaturally grown or those containing ingredients that are unnatural or unhealthy is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Although meat has always been an ideal source of protein and fiber, a major shift towards more vegan-based diets and changing food preferences and reducing inclination toward meat and meat-based products and protein and ingredients has been more prominent among consumers in countries in Europe and North America. Demand for traditional plant protein has risen majorly once again in markets in both, developed and developing countries, after some period of time being dependent on protein from animal and other sources as a food ingredient.

Changing consumer behavior, consumption patterns, and preferences, as well as interest in alternative-protein sources, has been changing partially due to personal health and environmental concerns and animal welfare and related concerns. Cleaner-greener eating trends, driven primarily by millennials, are resulting in higher preference for foods that are organic and healthy, ethically and naturally sourced, and involve less processing between source and table. Demand for plant-based protein has been high and continues to increase, driven by the above mentioned trends.