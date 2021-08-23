checkAd

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 16:00  |  25   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrienâ€™s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 25 at 4:40 p.m. EDT.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Companyâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Nutrien Aktie jetzt Ã¼ber den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 â‚¬ auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrienâ€™s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Virtual Conference on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Aegon completes share buyback program
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt ErÃ¶ffnung: Dax gibt nach - MDax legt zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.08.21RBC stuft Nutrien auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Nutrien auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Vorsichtiger Optimismus beschert erneut Rekorde
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21Aktien New York: Vorsichtiger Optimismus beschert erneut Rekorde
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Vorsichtiger Optimismus beschert erneut Rekorde
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Wenig Bewegung - Gute Unternehmensnachrichten stÃ¼tzen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belÃ¤sst Nutrien auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 69 Dollar
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21RBC stuft Nutrien auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien hebt erneut Jahresausblick an - Hohe DÃ¼ngerpreise
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten