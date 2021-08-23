Ignitis Group to present H1 2021 results on 31 August
Ignitis Group will release its interim report for the first half-year 2021 on Tuesday 31 August 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on 31 August 2021 at 11:00 am Vilnius / 9:00 am London.
To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nqe4aft
Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:
United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338
Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081
United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167
Event Plus Passcode: 5082919
Questions can be directed in advance to Ignitis Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
The interim report will be available for download at:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt
0 Kommentare