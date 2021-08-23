Ignitis Group to present H1 2021 results on 31 August

Ignitis Group will release its interim report for the first half-year 2021 on Tuesday 31 August 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on 31 August 2021 at 11:00 am Vilnius / 9:00 am London.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nqe4aft