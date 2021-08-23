THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend at GGtoor.com the Company started three different over time tournaments, for Garena Free Fire, PubG Mobile, and Clash of Clans. These three tournaments drew a combined tally of over 1,500 registrations! As these competitions play out over the course of several days, the Company is working to solidify its September lineup, which will not only include the next installment for many of our more popular tournament series, but some new game titles such as Brawlhalla and Smash Brothers Ultimate, offering tournaments for these games for the first time!



The Company is diligently monitoring COVID and the devastating impact this horrible virus has had on tens of thousands of people across the globe. Provided exposure to his horrible virus is mitigated to a level the Company feels exposure is highly unlikely, it plans on incorporating in-person events to our strategy moving forward. This not only includes strictly tournament events, but also creating a presence in other ways, such as attending Necronomicon, a Sci Fi Fantasy and gaming convention in Tampa, Florida. And, as we look to put most of the restrictions of COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, we're also exploring the idea of hosting Meetups in Orlando, FL. These gatherings would empower organizers, sponsors, and all others involved in the eSports industry to gather, network with others in the industry, and discuss a variety of topics designed to better understand the industry and see even greater success!

Gaming, once thought to be an activity for the young, has proliferated through all age groups and demographics, and has evolved to not only be a pastime for fun, but also a career path, with content creators providing live broadcasts and in-depth videos, professional teams forming with the highest level of competitors, and endless possibilities being created. As the eSports industry grows from the new realities we see in the gaming world, the path forward is complicated, with many different players in the industry. Some cannot figure out the mechanics, but that is changing fast, and we believe that in the year ahead, it will be recognized that eSports is no longer just for children but will continue to grow and becoming more mainstream. The average player is now 34 years old and owns a house, and has children, and a growing percentage of gamers are female.