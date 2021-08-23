checkAd

GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 16:04  |  43   |   |   

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend at GGtoor.com the Company started three different over time tournaments, for Garena Free Fire, PubG Mobile, and Clash of Clans. These three tournaments drew a combined tally of over 1,500 registrations! As these competitions play out over the course of several days, the Company is working to solidify its September lineup, which will not only include the next installment for many of our more popular tournament series, but some new game titles such as Brawlhalla and Smash Brothers Ultimate, offering tournaments for these games for the first time!

The Company is diligently monitoring COVID and the devastating impact this horrible virus has had on tens of thousands of people across the globe. Provided exposure to his horrible virus is mitigated to a level the Company feels exposure is highly unlikely, it plans on incorporating in-person events to our strategy moving forward. This not only includes strictly tournament events, but also creating a presence in other ways, such as attending Necronomicon, a Sci Fi Fantasy and gaming convention in Tampa, Florida. And, as we look to put most of the restrictions of COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, we're also exploring the idea of hosting Meetups in Orlando, FL. These gatherings would empower organizers, sponsors, and all others involved in the eSports industry to gather, network with others in the industry, and discuss a variety of topics designed to better understand the industry and see even greater success!

Gaming, once thought to be an activity for the young, has proliferated through all age groups and demographics, and has evolved to not only be a pastime for fun, but also a career path, with content creators providing live broadcasts and in-depth videos, professional teams forming with the highest level of competitors, and endless possibilities being created. As the eSports industry grows from the new realities we see in the gaming world, the path forward is complicated, with many different players in the industry. Some cannot figure out the mechanics, but that is changing fast, and we believe that in the year ahead, it will be recognized that eSports is no longer just for children but will continue to grow and becoming more mainstream. The average player is now 34 years old and owns a house, and has children, and a growing percentage of gamers are female.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 21, 2021 THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend at GGtoor.com the Company started …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board