checkAd

IQST – IQSTEL Announces Board Approval To Begin Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 16:09  |  25   |   |   

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the Board of Directors (BOD) has approved Management’s plan for manufacturing its first lot of electric motorcycles to be sold under the Company’s B2C Division EVOSS operating unit. 

Manufacturing is slated to begin in Q4 this year.

Our first EVOSS Electric Motorcycle model for Latin America will compete in the low horsepower market against the 125cc combustion engine or equivalent class motorcycle.

Our first EVOSS Electric Motorcycle model can be used for work or fun. It will be a very versatile EV bike designed for everyday use.

Our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle will be integrated into a complete ecosystem that encompasses the EV user experience from purchase to maintenance to operation.  The EVOSS ecosystem will connect with our existing MAXMO/VIMO ecosystem, providing Electric Motorcycle users with purchase finance, maintenance and operating financial services.

Mr. Iglesias commented: "The first batch of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycles will be manufactured in China.  We selected China because it has the most mature market for low horsepower electric motorcycles in the world with more than 400 million of electric motorcycles running at this time. We plan to build on the existing electric motorcycle experience in China adding our technical knowledge to create a high value of EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem product for the nascent Latin America EV Bike Market, presenting a huge earlier mover opportunity for IQSTEL.

Mr. Iglesias added, "The decision to organize the Company into two divisions, a B2B division (IQSTelecom: Telecom, Internet of Things, Blockchain) and B2C division (EVOSS: EV Motorcycles, Fintech), enables us to diversify our corporate communication and customer engagement strategies.  In a sense, the B2B and B2C divisions are two separate companies.  The B2B division targeting telecommunication companies with value added products and services where we build the IQSTelecom Brand, and the B2C division targeting the consumer market with Fintech services, some of which are integrated into other consumer ecosystems like transportation, where we build the EVOSS, MAXMO and VIMO brands – all under one holding company iQSTEL".

iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQST – IQSTEL Announces Board Approval To Begin Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the Board of Directors (BOD) has approved Management’s plan for manufacturing its first lot of electric motorcycles to be sold under the Company’s B2C …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board