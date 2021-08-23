checkAd

Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend

(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp, an Indiana corporation and parent company of Mutual Savings Bank, announced today that on August 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09 per share for shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. The dividend payable date is October 4, 2021.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution with $230 million in assets as of June 30, 2021. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, as well as in Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.




