Veracyte Named a San Francisco Bay Area “Top Workplace” for Eighth Consecutive Year

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global diagnostics company, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group for the eighth consecutive year.

The annual award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based engagement tools. The survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to organizational success, including alignment, execution and engagement.

Veracyte employees participating in the 2021 Top Workplaces survey ranked the company most highly for doing things efficiently and well, having senior managers who understand what is happening at the company, holding meetings that make good use of employee time, having strong interdepartmental coordination, going in the right direction, and operating by strong values.

“The results of this survey suggest that Veracyte employees at all levels feel confident in the quality of our work, leadership and processes, and that they believe in our strategy,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “As we continue our global expansion, we are committed to ensuring that Veracyte remains a top workplace for every one of our employees worldwide. This has been a core Veracyte value since the company’s 2008 founding, and will be essential to achieving our vision of improving outcomes for patients all over the world at every step of their journey.”

The Bay Area News Group published the complete list of 2021 Top Workplaces winners on Sunday, August 22. The list is available at the Bay Area News Group website.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients, and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, HalioDx, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries, and used by Veracyte under license.

