First Trust Cross-Lists an Additional ETF in Mexico

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a global ETF provider and asset manager, announced today that it has cross-listed an additional ETF on the Mexican stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores. As many institutional investors seek to invest within Mexico, First Trust is pleased to expand its offerings of ETFs. The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (Ticker: KNG) (the “fund” or “KNG”) is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index Monthly Series (the “index”). The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and call options that comprise the index. The index’s primary goal is to generate an annualized level of income from stock dividends and option premiums that is approximately 3% over the annual dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and has a secondary goal of generating price returns that are proportional to the price returns of the S&P 500 Index.

“In the past, equity investors who were seeking income had to choose between high dividend payers--which have historically delivered lower total returns with higher volatility, or dividend growers--which have historically delivered higher total returns but with lower dividend yields. We designed KNG with this dilemma in mind, targeting a level of income similar to that of high dividend payers, but with the potential for total returns and lower volatility expected of high-quality dividend growers,” said Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest.

“We are pleased to expand our Mexico cross-listings to include the FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF. KNG offers investors a unique solution for their US equity exposure that systematically applies a covered-call strategy to a portfolio of dividend growth stocks.” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Distribution, First Trust.

