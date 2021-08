AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2021

AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on September 2 of 2021 at 4.00 PM (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of AUGA group will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of the company for the 6 months of 2021.



After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until August 31 to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .