Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ninnas, Toivo Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 400,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 400,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Taastusravikeskus Viiking

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ninnas, Toivo

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Tekali

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ninnas, Toivo

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanschmidt, Harri

Position: Member of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 19.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 87,352 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 87,352; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee