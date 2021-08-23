Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

The AEC-Q200 qualified device released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz. It also provides excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size. The Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A combines a high continuous operating temperature to +180 °C with a low profile of 3 mm to save space in under the hood automotive applications.

AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Low 3 mm Profile to Save Space in Under the Hood Applications

The IHLP-2020CZ-8A features high efficiency with typical DCR from 3.95 mΩ to 195 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 0.22 μH to 15.0 μH. The device provides rated current to 18 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 2020 Inductance range (μH) 0.22 to 15.0 DCR typ. (mΩ) 3.95 to 195 DCR max. (mΩ) 4.23 to 208 Heat rating current (A) 2.4 to 18 Saturation current (A) 1.6 to 11 SRF typ. (MHz) 14.1 to 190



Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-2020CZ-8A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech is a trademark and IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

