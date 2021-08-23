checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Low 3 mm Profile to Save Space in Under the Hood Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size. The Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A combines a high continuous operating temperature to +180 °C with a low profile of 3 mm to save space in under the hood automotive applications.

The AEC-Q200 qualified device released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz. It also provides excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

The IHLP-2020CZ-8A features high efficiency with typical DCR from 3.95 mΩ to 195 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 0.22 μH to 15.0 μH. The device provides rated current to 18 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 2020
Inductance range (μH) 0.22 to 15.0
DCR typ. (mΩ) 3.95 to 195
DCR max. (mΩ) 4.23 to 208
Heat rating current (A) 2.4 to 18
Saturation current (A) 1.6 to 11
SRF typ. (MHz) 14.1 to 190


Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-2020CZ-8A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark and IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size, the Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A - https://bit.ly/3sxMLtn

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34563 (IHLP-2020CZ-8A)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719728777650

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Low 3 mm Profile to Save Space in Under the Hood ApplicationsMALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board