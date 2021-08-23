checkAd

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – PYPL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 17:25  |  15   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PayPal securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu PayPal Holdings!
Short
Basispreis 290,32€
Hebel 14,63
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 256,48€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the PayPal class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2138.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (3) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the PayPal class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2138.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

PayPal Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Börsengang Paypal: Siegeszug der Fintechs - Ist das traditionelle Bankengeschäft am Ende?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – PYPL WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Aegon completes share buyback program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrBoeing, Bitcoin, Coinbase, BioNTech, Uber, PayPal, JD.com, Netease - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15:46 UhrPush durch Coinbase und PayPal: Bitcoin knackt 50.000-US-Dollar-Marke – Startschuss zur Spät-Sommer-Rallye?
KryptoJournal | Kommentare
14:59 UhrROUNDUP: Bitcoin steigt über 50 000 US-Dollar - Paypal weitet Kryptoservice aus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:58 UhrVerpennt PayPal den neuen Megatrend Ratenkredite im Finanzsektor?
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare
17.08.21PayPal: Chance auf Rebound - JETZT ein Must-have? - HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.08.21Schnelle Gewinne...: Krypto-Aktien bringen den Sommer ins Depot! Unglaubliche Kursgewinne möglich! Jetzt richtig handeln!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
11.08.21Sollten sich die Investoren von PayPal Sorgen um die Afterpay-Übernahme von Square machen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21Tattooed Chef, PayPal, Bitcoin, Flutter Entertainment, Delivery Hero - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08.08.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf nach den Quartalsberichten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten