Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vaccines Based on Viral Vectors, Growing Application of Plasmids in Molecular and Genetics Research are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand,

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for viral-vector based vaccines, rising use of plasmid DNA in developing advanced genetic therapy to treat severe and chronic indications, and increasing number of product approval from the regulatory authorities such as the FDA are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Viral vector and plasmid DNA are critical tools used by molecular biologists and researchers to deliver genetic material into cells – a process known as transduction. Viral vectors are extensively used in molecular biology research, in gene therapy, and in development of vaccines. As compared to conventional methods, transduction ensures 100% infection of cells without interfering with cell viability. Using plasmid DNA with virus-mediated delivery has proven to be extremely beneficial for research. Viral vectors facilitate the delivery of specific genes into normal cells and hard-to-transfect mammalian cells, and can also deliver the genetic material to specific cells in a particular organism. Increasing advancements in molecular research and technological developments in techniques and procedures has significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market.

Increasing focus on viral vector based vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to deliver genetic material coding for specific antigen is also a key factor fueling the revenue growth of the market. Viral vectors don't cause infection with either the viral particle used or source of the antigen and induce a robust immune response and this has led to increasing focus on the use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. However, complexities of large-scale production of viral vector and plasmid DNA, lack of expertise, and high capital investment are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

