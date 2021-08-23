checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 17:30  |  30   |   |   

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA), a full-time, virtual charter school, is ready to start the new school year and give K-12 students in five California counties a personalized education option designed to inspire them to reach their full potential. IQLA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

For most families, the new school year comes with questions and cautious optimism. During the pandemic, many families realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that gives the students the freedom to discover their passions. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Last year was rough on California families, but at IQLA, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success,” said Nick Stecken, IQLA’s Head of School. “We are all excited for another year of growth with our students.”

Staffed by California licensed teachers, IQLA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to promote student success. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like IQLA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend IQLA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in the Business and Finance industry. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Families choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. IQLA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

IQLA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about IQLA and how to enroll, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amid the Uncertainty, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA), a full-time, virtual charter school, is ready to start the new school year and give K-12 students in five California counties a personalized education option designed to inspire them to reach their full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Aegon completes share buyback program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:30 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual, and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:30 UhrDestinations Career Academy of Colorado Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:00 UhrAfter a Year Like no Other, Kansas Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Missouri Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Online Classrooms Bridge Racial Divides
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prepared to Encourage Student Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Ohio Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Stride to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Schools of California Is Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Utah Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten