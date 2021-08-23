Amid the Uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual, and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon ( ORDCA ), Cascade Virtual Academy ( CVA ) and Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills ( ISOR-PH ), three full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state, are ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. Students and teachers in all three will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 23.

ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend all three Oregon schools can earn college credits while still in high school. Eligible students are able to enroll in a combined number of high school and college courses per semester, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

And Students who attend ORDCA have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business and Management, Health Sciences, and Arts, Information, and Communication.

“Parents are desperate to get back on track and move their students forward,” said Melissa Hausmann, Head of School. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But let’s get back to a consistent education that helps all Oregon students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. All three schools’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.