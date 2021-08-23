Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm

With loyalty marketing spend booming, the report advises brands to increase their reliance on expertise from loyalty service providers that look at loyalty as an outcome, not necessarily just a program. Forrester recommends that brands look for providers that hinge their loyalty strategies on emotional connections with consumers as well as provide qualitative and quantitative customer insights. The 12 providers in the report were evaluated based on current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) today announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research, Inc. Publicis Groupe was the top ranked company in the Current Offering category and received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria, including: omnichannel loyalty strategy, machine learning & AI, customer insights services, emotional loyalty measurement and use, media and advertising, creative and content, execution and innovation roadmap, and more. Publicis Groupe is the only company recognized with the highest possible score (5.0) in the data services criterion, which is comprised of customer data management services, privacy practices and compliance, and data security and governance.

Publicis Groupe’s recognition as a leader comes on the heels of Epsilon being named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021” report. Publicis Groupe and Epsilon (as a part of Publicis Groupe) are the only family of providers named amongst the Leaders in both the Loyalty Services and Loyalty Solutions Wave reports.

The “Forrester Wave: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021” report states that Publicis Groupe offers an industry-backed approach and accelerated path to delivery. The report goes on to state that Publicis’ Power of One model offers a single client P&L, whose loyalty services offerings are supported by their brands: Digitas, Epsilon, Hawkeye, Leo Burnett, Publicis Sapient, Rauxa, Razorfish, and Starcom, among others.

The report further states that, “Publicis invests significantly in talent and co-creation with partners…[and]…excels in delivering highly effective loyalty marketing and design services (including campaign, media, and creative), customer insights services and data security, and privacy capabilities. Publicis Groupe understands the value of privacy thought leadership and of considering how to use customer data effectively and ethically.”

“We have always believed that building trust with customers through meaningful connections is foundational to brands’ success in the digital age, which is why we are so proud that we are being recognized as a leader in loyalty services by Forrester,” said Arthur Sadoun, CEO & Chairman, Publicis Groupe. “Our world-class creative, media and business transformation capabilities, coupled with Epsilon’s industry-leading platform, data and personalization, powered by the CORE ID, enables us to drive growth for our clients in a platform world.”

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

