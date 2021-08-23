Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of July 31, 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), French Financial Markets Authority), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of July 31, 2021:

- Total number of shares is 21,572,760.

- Total number of theoretical voting rights is 36,394,367.

It is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including those whose voting rights have been suspended and is used to declare threshold crossing by shareholders in accordance with Article 223-11 of the RGAMF.

- Number of exercisable voting rights is 36,387,158.