Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of July 31, 2021

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), French Financial Markets Authority), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of July 31, 2021:

- Total number of shares is 21,572,760.
- Total number of theoretical voting rights is 36,394,367.
It is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including those whose voting rights have been suspended and is used to declare threshold crossing by shareholders in accordance with Article 223-11 of the RGAMF.
- Number of exercisable voting rights is 36,387,158.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

