EQS-Adhoc Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company for Advanced Metering Infrastructure and IoT Network

Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company for Advanced Metering Infrastructure and IoT Network

23-Aug-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The contract for 930,000 advanced electricity meters, 300,000 gas modules and corresponding software extends smart grid technology to residents of more than 90 counties in Kentucky.

Cham, Switzerland - August 23rd, 2021 - Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) signed a five-year agreement with Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) to provide a comprehensive advanced metering and smart grid infrastructure.

The contract, which covers both operating utilities, includes 930,000 advanced electricity meters and 300,000 gas modules, in addition to network equipment and software. Both utilities will deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream(R) Connect solution, which links the electric and gas advanced metering infrastructure endpoints to an IoT network capable of supporting a variety of intelligent devices for managing energy distribution systems.

'Installing this technology across our customer base has been a goal of ours for some time and we're pleased full deployment of advanced metering infrastructure was approved in June by the Kentucky Public Service Commission,' said David Huff, Director of Advanced Meter Initiatives at LG&E and KU. 'Once installed and operational, this technology will enhance the safe, reliable service we provide to our customers and will better enable them to save energy and money through access to their granular energy use.'

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream network provides utilities with the information and access needed for planning, maintenance, and improving system reliability. Beyond energy consumption information, the network can interface with load management and analytics platforms to provide actionable intelligence for utility operations.

