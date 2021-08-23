Acreage Names Bryan Murray as Executive Vice President of Government Relations

“I am excited to welcome Bryan to the Acreage team and look forward to his leadership in building collaborative relationships with government officials, regulators and partners at the local, state and national levels and advancing cannabis legislation,” said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer of Acreage. “Bryan brings a wealth of regulatory and policy experience during his 13 years at Pfizer. He has significant experience driving regional and grass roots policy initiatives across the United States and Canada. Bryan combines a great mix of strategic thought leadership and the ability to partner with key policy makers to drive sustainable results.”

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced that Bryan Murray has been appointed Executive Vice President of Government Relations effective August 23 rd .

Bryan brings an impressive and diverse skillset to Acreage that is focused on providing relief to those in need through leadership and government reform. From 2006 to 2019, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer in Government Relations and Public Affairs. Bryan developed Pfizer’s policy on economic and social impact in key markets as the Global Operations Lead for Public Affairs. He served as the company’s Alliance Development Manager for New York and New England and successfully mobilized local individuals, businesses, and government organizations to support healthcare legislation. In his role as Director of Public Affairs, Bryan launched a successful campaign to support access to innovative pain therapies in the US and Canada. Before joining Pfizer, Bryan served as a Campus Ministry Director and Fund Development Manager with The Impact Movement. More recently Bryan served as the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Mid-America Seminary and College, where he initiated and led the wholesale rebranding of the institution.

Bryan received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon and Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida.

