Missouri American Water Branson Tank Receives 2020 Steel Tank of the Year Award

A water system improvement project completed in Missouri American Water’s Branson Operation has received national recognition. The new 500,000-gallon standpipe storage tank was awarded “The Steel Tank of the Year Award – Standpipe Category.” Missouri American Water contracted with Olsson Engineering to construct the water system upgrades which also included a new well. The project was completed in December of 2020.

“We have seen a steady increase in water usage in our Branson operation due to construction of new homes and an uptick in economic activity,” said Debbie Dewey, President, Missouri American Water. “These improvements will provide additional redundancy in the water supply that is critical to reliability while at the same time allowing for growth.”

Missouri American Water invested more than $265 million throughout the state to upgrade water and wastewater systems in 2020, and provides service to about 200 communities throughout Missouri, or one in four Missourians. The Branson Operation currently serves approximately 7500 customers.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

