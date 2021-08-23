Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Irish Continental Group
|
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of business from Marathon Asset Management LLP (see separate announcement) to Marathon Asset Management Limited
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name:
Marathon Asset Management Limited
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
London, UK
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
See attached breakdown
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
23 August 2021
|
6. Date on which issuer notified:
23 August 2021
|
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3 to 6%
|8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6.00
|0
|6.00
|187,055,390
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|
