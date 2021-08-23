checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

23.08.2021   

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Irish Continental Group
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of business from Marathon Asset Management LLP (see separate announcement) to Marathon Asset Management Limited
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

Marathon Asset Management Limited 		City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

See attached breakdown
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

23 August 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:

23 August 2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3 to 6%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 		Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.00 0 6.00 187,055,390
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A  



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

  		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
 
