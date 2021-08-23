Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 30 June 2021

The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XII 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value’, amounted to EUR 17,633,254 or EUR 2.1874 per share on 30 June 2021.

