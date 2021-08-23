DSG Global announces vehicle wholesale importer sales update towards achieving large-scale distribution with significant cash flow.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than two months after DSG Global Inc.’s (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSG" or the "Company") electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, announced it had entered a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based MTG, Inc., a large scale North American vehicle wholesale operation, the company has already posted significant sales.

MTG is a well-established automotive import/export company in North America with over 25 years of experience and extensive commercial fleet and retail connections throughout the global automotive industry.

The new wholesale division of DSG is led by Michael Tersigni and Johnny Cooper, both preeminent automotive specialists. Cooper formerly built the same business model in the late ‘90s, completing transactions for over 12,000 vehicles and up to $321 million in sales annually. His company was successfully sold to one of the largest auto auction groups in the world.

DSG’s strategy will increase cash flow with positive revenue and also enhance the Company’s EV business with the ability to offer a unique buying experience to Imperium clients. MTG’s experience in vehicle acquisitions is now more important than ever with the industry seeing some of the worst supply levels in over 60 years.

“We have all heard about the “chip” issue that is affecting most every vehicle manufacturer during the current Covid Pandemic; this is not just a supply issue on the new car side but also puts stress on the pre-owned supply of vehicles that dealers are depending on to compensate for lack of new vehicles available” Stated Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “The demand is currently stronger than any time in recent history for a good supply of new or late model vehicles.”

“MTG is already providing for their clients demands in new and late model vehicles” Stated Rick Curtis, CEO of Imperium Motor Corp. “They have, in a short amount of time, exceeded one million dollars in gross sales volume and will soon be selling in excess of two million dollars a month. We are very fortunate that our new vehicle manufacturing partners have an adequate supply of Chips and other necessary parts to continue production of new Electric Vehicles” continued Rick Curtis.