checkAd

DSG Global announces vehicle wholesale importer sales update towards achieving large-scale distribution with significant cash flow.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 18:34  |  39   |   |   

Acquisition of MTG, Inc. has enhanced immediate sales opportunities for DSG Wholesale (DSGW) division

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than two months after DSG Global Inc.’s (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSG" or the "Company") electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, announced it had entered a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based MTG, Inc., a large scale North American vehicle wholesale operation, the company has already posted significant sales.

MTG is a well-established automotive import/export company in North America with over 25 years of experience and extensive commercial fleet and retail connections throughout the global automotive industry.

The new wholesale division of DSG is led by Michael Tersigni and Johnny Cooper, both preeminent automotive specialists. Cooper formerly built the same business model in the late ‘90s, completing transactions for over 12,000 vehicles and up to $321 million in sales annually. His company was successfully sold to one of the largest auto auction groups in the world.

DSG’s strategy will increase cash flow with positive revenue and also enhance the Company’s EV business with the ability to offer a unique buying experience to Imperium clients. MTG’s experience in vehicle acquisitions is now more important than ever with the industry seeing some of the worst supply levels in over 60 years.

“We have all heard about the “chip” issue that is affecting most every vehicle manufacturer during the current Covid Pandemic; this is not just a supply issue on the new car side but also puts stress on the pre-owned supply of vehicles that dealers are depending on to compensate for lack of new vehicles available” Stated Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “The demand is currently stronger than any time in recent history for a good supply of new or late model vehicles.”

“MTG is already providing for their clients demands in new and late model vehicles” Stated Rick Curtis, CEO of Imperium Motor Corp. “They have, in a short amount of time, exceeded one million dollars in gross sales volume and will soon be selling in excess of two million dollars a month. We are very fortunate that our new vehicle manufacturing partners have an adequate supply of Chips and other necessary parts to continue production of new Electric Vehicles” continued Rick Curtis.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSG Global announces vehicle wholesale importer sales update towards achieving large-scale distribution with significant cash flow. Acquisition of MTG, Inc. has enhanced immediate sales opportunities for DSG Wholesale (DSGW) division FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Less than two months after DSG Global Inc.’s (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSG" or the "Company") electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board