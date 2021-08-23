Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Classification of WRAP’s BolaWrap Device Expected to Broaden Sales in Canada

“We are excited that Canadian Police Officers can now more easily access an appropriate de-escalation tool that does not rely on pain compliance and is specifically designed to decrease the potential for injury of a subject, bystanders, and Officers,” said Michael Harvey, President and Chief Technology Officer of TRAPT Technologies Canada. “Even though the BolaWrap is not classified as a prohibited device or restricted firearm, our focus is on training Canadian Police Services and sworn Peace Officers on the professional use of the BolaWrap 100.”



“This classification of the BolaWrap 100 by the RCMP eases and expands the market for BolaWrap 100 in Canada and recognizes this device for what it is – an apprehension tool,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP. “Many U.S. agencies do not consider BolaWrap a use of force, and use of force experts in the United Kingdom place the BolaWrap lower on the Use-of-Force Continuum than handcuffs. We are pleased to see that Canadian Officers now have broad access to the only device designed to provide them with time to safely de-escalate a challenging situations without inflicting pain while providing needed support for individuals in crisis.”



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

