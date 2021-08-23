Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced the pricing terms with respect to its private Exchange Offers (as defined below) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of the four series described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount (the “Exchange Cap”) of its newly issued 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and a cash payment (the “Adjusted Cash Amount”). The New Notes will be a further issuance of, and will be in addition to, the 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “Original 2055 Notes”) that Ecolab issued for cash on August 18, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million.



The Exchange Offers are being conducted on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum dated August 9, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”), and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Exchange Offer Documents”), as amended by Ecolab’s press release dated August 23, 2021 extending the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount (as so amended, the “Exchange Offers”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein are as defined in the Offering Memorandum.

Ecolab expects to accept all Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date. The Total Exchange Consideration to be received in the Exchange Offers for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Participation Date is set forth in the table below, as calculated at 10:00 a.m. New York City time, on August 23, 2021 (the “Pricing Time”).

As announced in the Early Participation Date Results press release, Ecolab extended the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount. Holders of Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn after the Early Participation Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below) will receive the Total Exchange Consideration (without a deduction of the Early Participation Amount) for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes, subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and proration procedures described in the Exchange Offer Documents to the extent that the Exchange Cap is exceeded. The Exchange Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on September 3, 2021, unless extended by Ecolab (the “Expiration Date”).