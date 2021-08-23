checkAd

Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 18:45  |  31   |   |   

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced the pricing terms with respect to its private Exchange Offers (as defined below) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of the four series described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount (the “Exchange Cap”) of its newly issued 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and a cash payment (the “Adjusted Cash Amount”). The New Notes will be a further issuance of, and will be in addition to, the 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “Original 2055 Notes”) that Ecolab issued for cash on August 18, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million.

The Exchange Offers are being conducted on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum dated August 9, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”), and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Exchange Offer Documents”), as amended by Ecolab’s press release dated August 23, 2021 extending the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount (as so amended, the “Exchange Offers”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein are as defined in the Offering Memorandum.

Ecolab expects to accept all Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date. The Total Exchange Consideration to be received in the Exchange Offers for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Participation Date is set forth in the table below, as calculated at 10:00 a.m. New York City time, on August 23, 2021 (the “Pricing Time”).

As announced in the Early Participation Date Results press release, Ecolab extended the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount. Holders of Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn after the Early Participation Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below) will receive the Total Exchange Consideration (without a deduction of the Early Participation Amount) for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes, subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and proration procedures described in the Exchange Offer Documents to the extent that the Exchange Cap is exceeded. The Exchange Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on September 3, 2021, unless extended by Ecolab (the “Expiration Date”).

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced the pricing terms with respect to its private Exchange Offers (as defined below) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Prices Upsized $850 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board