Harvest to bring significant quality challenges for feed, says EW Nutrition

VISBEK, GERMANY (ots) - Bad news for feed producers: after supply chain

disruptions and raw material unavailability, now weather-related challenges in

Europe will most likely affect this year's crop quantity and quality. Cold

temperatures, heatwaves, tornados, and hailstorms are expected to adversely

affect the quality and quantity of the harvest.



The moisture brought by the rainfalls is generally expected to affect the

quality of the crops. The torrential rains in France, Germany, etc. have

darkened Central and Western farmers' prospects: while the quantity may be

there, the quality of wheat and corn is under question. Sprouting grains,

diseased crops, and fungi may dampen the optimism brought by numbers alone.







Romania and Bulgaria seem to have weathered the challenges somewhat better and

are seeing YoY increases in their wheat and corn crop output.



In Great Britain, rainfall has not caused dramatic drops in crop output but has

nevertheless greatly increased mycotoxin risk up to a "moderate to high" level.



Depending on the type of mycotoxin, weather challenges and storage conditions

are the most common contributors to severe infestation. This year's intemperate

weather has, in fact, been ideal for a large spectrum of fungi. Fungal risks can

be calculated at the two critical times: at flowering and at harvest and baling,

when there is an increased risk of storage molds and mycotoxin production.



Preliminary analysis shows Europe's wheat crops at potential risk of DON, as

well as potentially Aflatoxin and Fumonisin infestation and more. Specialists

continue to collect and monitor harvest results and adjust recommendations;

however, we can definitely expect the presence of moderate, if not quite high

levels of mycotoxin risk this year.



