Harvest to bring significant quality challenges for feed, says EW Nutrition

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.08.2021, 19:05  |  40   |   |   

VISBEK, GERMANY (ots) - Bad news for feed producers: after supply chain
disruptions and raw material unavailability, now weather-related challenges in
Europe will most likely affect this year's crop quantity and quality. Cold
temperatures, heatwaves, tornados, and hailstorms are expected to adversely
affect the quality and quantity of the harvest.

The moisture brought by the rainfalls is generally expected to affect the
quality of the crops. The torrential rains in France, Germany, etc. have
darkened Central and Western farmers' prospects: while the quantity may be
there, the quality of wheat and corn is under question. Sprouting grains,
diseased crops, and fungi may dampen the optimism brought by numbers alone.

Further east, droughts have posed different issues. Still, countries such as
Romania and Bulgaria seem to have weathered the challenges somewhat better and
are seeing YoY increases in their wheat and corn crop output.

In Great Britain, rainfall has not caused dramatic drops in crop output but has
nevertheless greatly increased mycotoxin risk up to a "moderate to high" level.

Depending on the type of mycotoxin, weather challenges and storage conditions
are the most common contributors to severe infestation. This year's intemperate
weather has, in fact, been ideal for a large spectrum of fungi. Fungal risks can
be calculated at the two critical times: at flowering and at harvest and baling,
when there is an increased risk of storage molds and mycotoxin production.

Preliminary analysis shows Europe's wheat crops at potential risk of DON, as
well as potentially Aflatoxin and Fumonisin infestation and more. Specialists
continue to collect and monitor harvest results and adjust recommendations;
however, we can definitely expect the presence of moderate, if not quite high
levels of mycotoxin risk this year.

Disclaimer

