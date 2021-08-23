Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Box Stockholders Vote on Box’s BLUE Proxy Card

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Box stockholders vote on the company’s BLUE proxy card in connection with the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held on September 9, 2021. The company urges stockholders to vote “FOR ALL” of Box’s director nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – on the BLUE proxy card.

In its August 23, 2021 report, ISS recognized that the Box of today is not the Box of 2019 and that significant changes have already been made at Box. In commenting on the company’s financial performance and recognizing that the refreshed Board and management team are overseeing improvement in operating margin and reacceleration of revenue growth, ISS stated1: