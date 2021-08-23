checkAd

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Box Stockholders Vote on Box’s BLUE Proxy Card

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Box stockholders vote on the company’s BLUE proxy card in connection with the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held on September 9, 2021. The company urges stockholders to vote “FOR ALL” of Box’s director nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – on the BLUE proxy card.

In its August 23, 2021 report, ISS recognized that the Box of today is not the Box of 2019 and that significant changes have already been made at Box. In commenting on the company’s financial performance and recognizing that the refreshed Board and management team are overseeing improvement in operating margin and reacceleration of revenue growth, ISS stated1:

  • “Eight of the 10 directors are now independent, there is an independent chairperson, and the average tenure is 2.3 years for the independent directors. The company reported a significant improvement in operating margin and Revenue Growth + FCF in FY21, and recently raised its FY22 guidance to incorporate an acceleration in revenue and better-than-expected improvements in operating margin and Revenue Growth + FCF. These improvements have driven significant share price gains since the settlement, driving meaningful TSR outperformance vs. the median of the peer set, as well [as] Dropbox and Open Text.”
  • “Since the 2020 settlement with the dissident and the formation of the operating committee, the company appears to have made significant progress on the margin side over the past several quarters. While the revenue metrics are taking longer to improve, the company's assertion that there are green shoots appears fair, particularly in the most recent quarters, as evidenced by the improvements in net retention rate and large deal growth.”

In commenting on the experience and engagement of the current Box Board, and direct representation by the dissident not being necessary, ISS stated:

  • “The company collaborated with the dissident in 2020, and has given the two board members directly chosen by the dissident prominent roles on the board. Between the two directors placed on the board last year by the dissident, and the three candidates it is nominating this year, if successful, the dissident would have a direct tie to five out of 10 directors (or 11, if CEO Levie were added back). At this stage, despite the room for improvement, in light of the progress made over the past several quarters since the settlement, such a significant presence by the dissident at the board level does not appear necessary.”
  • “Given the level of collaboration in the initial stages of the dissident's involvement, it is unclear what incremental benefit the dissident's presence on the board would impart at this stage. The nominees who joined the board as a result of the settlement appear credible, experienced, and engaged, and they have expressed conviction in the company’s strategy.”

Commenting on the ISS recommendation, the Box Board of Directors issued the following statement:

