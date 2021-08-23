DATA443 CONTINUES INTERNATIONAL GROWTH IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC WITH NEW ENGAGEMENT TO DELIVER PRIVACY & DATA SERVICES TO GOVERNMENT ENTITY

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that its privacy and data discovery platforms continued its rapid international growth with engagement by a local government in the Asia-Pacific region (with almost five million residents), under which the Company will service over 500 employees.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443, commented, “This hard-fought multi-year agreement is significant for us as it leverages our investment in our private cloud hosted infrastructure right here in Research Triangle Park – even for customers that are based overseas. Continuing to drive home the fact that data and clouds know no borders, this client needs rapid access to an incredible amount of data growing year over year in both volumetric and density senses. There continues to be more data, and each message or file on average is larger as well.”

“This customer will be leveraging several components of our stack, including archiving, classification, SAR management, and data movement. Additionally, they continue to have a large on-premise deployment with a growing multi-cloud commitment – one that’s not North America-based. Our flexibility within our products enables us to satisfy the privacy and data services needs of our new client, and our reputation for responsiveness contributed to our selection for this multi-year agreement,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443’s Data Identification Manager is available in an on-premises appliance form factor, in a SaaS-hosted offering from Data443’s Private cloud facilities, and as a public cloud-hosted offering in Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google’s GCP. The product integrates with other Data443 offerings such as Access Control Manager, Sensitive Content Manager, and Data Archive Manager.

