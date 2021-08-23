checkAd

Iconic Brands Sees Continued Expansion of Existing Branded Product Lines and Manufacturing Capabilities, and Entrance into Adult Alcohol Pops and Pouch Cocktail Market with Recently Acquired TopPop LLC

TopPop to expand by adding a 64,000 sq. ft. facility and ordering $3.5 million of manufacturing equipment to meet growing demand from both current and new customers

Combined companies form a synergistic entity that looks to boost product offerings and strengthen its foothold in the fast-growing ready-to-freeze (“RTF”) marketplace

AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company and developer of premium alcoholic beverages, today announced its acquisition of TopPop LLC (“TopPop”), one of the leading premium providers of ready-to-freeze alcohol ice pops.

With the growth in demand for different ways to consume alcohol, and an increasing variety in ways alcoholic beverages are consumed, Iconic Brands is evolving from a lifestyle branding company of alcoholic beverages to a vertically-integrated company capable of servicing existing co-packaging clients, including some of the largest beer, spirits and wine companies in the country. With the acquisition of TopPop, Iconic has expanded its manufacturing facilities, increased its licensing and branding of new products, and acquired a platform for Iconic to release adult alcohol ice pop products for its own brands. The acquisition represents a unique opportunity for new and existing clients.

“In 2020, I began looking for a possible ice pop project for Iconic, which led me to TopPop. We believed adult ice pops and RTF were going to be a massive category in the future. I met with TopPop’s management and was impressed with TopPop’s business, revenues, and the team, but also immediately recognized the potential synergies of our companies and the value we could provide to each other. We felt that this transaction aligned with our core mission,” said Richard DeCicco, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iconic. “I come from a background of over 40 years in the global liquor industry and it has been a vision of ours to acquire one of the most premium brands in the RTF space. We expect that combining our branding and marketing expertise with an alcohol manufacturing and packing company will be a perfect marriage. We believe we will be able to add value to each other while building Iconic into a major, vertically-integrated company. We also believe that we will be able to realize immediate synergies on the corporate, financial and operational level.

