Private Placement With Fortescue and Lind Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged to carry out a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement” or “Financing”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately Cdn $1,100,000 with two subscribers.

The Financing is to be subscribed for equally by Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (collectively “Fortescue”) and Lind Global Fund II, LP, an institutional investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, LLC (collectively "Lind"). 

The Private Placement comprises the sale of 8,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of Cdn$0.125 to raise gross proceeds of Cdn $1,100,000. The Shares will be subject to a statutory 4 month and one day hold period commencing the day of closing of the Private Placement. The proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to advance the Cañariaco Project as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

“We are very pleased to have both Fortescue and Lind supporting Candente Copper and the Cañariaco project to unlock value for shareholders. Upon completion of the Private Placement, we will be well financed to complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) which will better define opportunities with potential to lower initial capital expenditures, operational costs and enhance our environmental, social and governance practices as recently identified by Ausenco in their Desk Top Study. The Financing will also allow us to advance our permitting for drilling and our community work,” commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011. For more information, visit http://www.thelindpartners.com.

