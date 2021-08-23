CONTINUED DEMAND IMPROVEMENT BUT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS IN Q3
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Nørresundby, Denmark, 23 August 2021
Announcement no. 46/2021
INTERIM REPORT FOR Q3 AND 9M
2020/21
(the period 01.10.2020 - 30.06.2021)
“We continue to see the demand situation gradually normalizing, even as COVID-19 still had an impact on the third quarter of 2020/21. For the second quarter in a row we did
see significant quarter-on-quarter improvement in demand and RTX revenue in the third quarter of 2020/21 increased by 36% over the second quarter and by 97% over the first quarter of 2020/21.
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we have the highest ever order backlog for a quarter in RTX’s history. The supply chain issues from the global electronics component scarcity and logistic
challenges continued in the third quarter of 2020/21 and has postponed revenue into the fourth quarter of 2020/21. All in all, revenue in the third quarter decreased 24% compared to last year also
impacted by a weaker US dollar - corrected for the dollar development the decrease was 17%. During the quarter, we continued the initial deliveries under the newest major Enterprise framework
agreement, while initial deliveries of products under the newest major ProAudio framework agreement will continue into the fourth quarter. As we expect continued demand improvement, but also
further supply chain challenges, we are maintaining the outlook for the financial year 2020/21. Due to the continued supply challenges uncertainty regarding the remainder of the year is higher than
usual. We see the improving demand situation as further proof that the strategic direction of RTX is sound and we are maintaining the strategic investments into RTX’s product
platforms.”
Peter Røpke, CEO
HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2020/21
-
Net revenue decreased by 23.9% to DKK 120.6 million in Q3 2020/21 (Q3 2019/20: DKK 158.5 million). While Q3 revenue was impacted by COVID-19 in the Enterprise and ProAudio
segments, the demand situation continued to improve in the quarter as revenue increased by 36.3% over Q2 and by 96.8% over Q1. Supply challenges related to component scarcity and logistic
impediments had an adverse impact on revenue in Q3. In total the combined effect of the component scarcity and other supply chain challenges across all segments has postponed revenue of approx.
DKK 40 million from Q3 into Q4. As similar supply challenges had postponed revenue of approx. DKK 30 million from Q2 into Q3, the net effect on Q3 from supply challenges was a negative revenue
impact of DKK 10 million. All segments have been impacted, with the Enterprise segment having been impacted the most.
