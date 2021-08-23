CONTINUED DEMAND IMPROVEMENT BUT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS IN Q3

“We continue to see the demand situation gradually normalizing, even as COVID-19 still had an impact on the third quarter of 2020/21. For the second quarter in a row we did see significant quarter-on-quarter improvement in demand and RTX revenue in the third quarter of 2020/21 increased by 36% over the second quarter and by 97% over the first quarter of 2020/21. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we have the highest ever order backlog for a quarter in RTX’s history. The supply chain issues from the global electronics component scarcity and logistic challenges continued in the third quarter of 2020/21 and has postponed revenue into the fourth quarter of 2020/21. All in all, revenue in the third quarter decreased 24% compared to last year also impacted by a weaker US dollar - corrected for the dollar development the decrease was 17%. During the quarter, we continued the initial deliveries under the newest major Enterprise framework agreement, while initial deliveries of products under the newest major ProAudio framework agreement will continue into the fourth quarter. As we expect continued demand improvement, but also further supply chain challenges, we are maintaining the outlook for the financial year 2020/21. Due to the continued supply challenges uncertainty regarding the remainder of the year is higher than usual. We see the improving demand situation as further proof that the strategic direction of RTX is sound and we are maintaining the strategic investments into RTX’s product platforms.”



Peter Røpke, CEO

HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2020/21